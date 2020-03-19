Madison County officials update coronavirus pandemic on Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County officials on Thursday spoke about the current coronavirus pandemic.
Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell started the press conference reminding residents that Madison County only has one confirmed case of coronavirus while the state total is now at 68 cases.
Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers asked only those with symptoms to come to a medical facility for testing.
“You may use up a test and then your mother gets sick. You just then used a test that could have been used to test her.”
Spillers also reminded communities that blood donations are needed.
“We’ve got about 600 patients at Huntsville main right now and many of those patients still need taken care of so go give blood” said Spillers.
“At this time we have a total of 200 respirators and 100 of those are being used.”
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle reiterated that the city of Huntsville is still open.
“Many of the city services are available online or via phone but our services are still running” said Battle. “Continue to wash your hands every chance you get when in public. Residents are responding and we believe this is why our numbers remain low.”
“We are taking our advice from the Alabama Department of Public Health, the CDC, and Huntsville Hospital. Separate and sanitize.”
Chip Cherry of the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce followed Mayor Battle.
“I encourage all residents to go to our website to learn about changes in business. Things are constantly changing.”
“People that try to take advantage of you don’t go away with these types of things. Remain vigilant”
