Local truck drivers roll on despite coronavirus fears

“You can produce it, you can sell it, you can manufacture it in many different ways. But there is only one way you can get it from place to place and that's going to be on a truck,” said dispatcher Joey Bishop. The Department of Transportation lifted a driving restriction to allow truckers to be on the road longer to haul critical supplies. “We are still running full steam right now. Just trying to make sure we are doing what needs to be done to help keep things rolling.” But some drivers are facing other challenges. As a dispatcher, Joey Bishop works on the frontline with drivers. He said they are worried about some states shutting down their rest stops and now there are fewer options for truckers to eat when they take a break. “Try to keep your drive-thru open so they are able to walk up and get something to eat.”