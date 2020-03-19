Local truck drivers roll on despite coronavirus fears

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It takes professional truck drivers to keep America rolling and the spread of COVID-19 is making life harder for drivers. But the pandemic isn't putting the brakes on the trucking industry.
It’s business as usual at Arab Cartage & Express CO. Drivers are putting in overtime to travel across the country to help keep store shelves stocked.
“You can produce it, you can sell it, you can manufacture it in many different ways. But there is only one way you can get it from place to place and that's going to be on a truck,” said dispatcher Joey Bishop. The Department of Transportation lifted a driving restriction to allow truckers to be on the road longer to haul critical supplies. “We are still running full steam right now. Just trying to make sure we are doing what needs to be done to help keep things rolling.” But some drivers are facing other challenges. As a dispatcher, Joey Bishop works on the frontline with drivers. He said they are worried about some states shutting down their rest stops and now there are fewer options for truckers to eat when they take a break. “Try to keep your drive-thru open so they are able to walk up and get something to eat.”
But despite the hardships, Bishop and his team are trying to stay optimistic knowing America depends on them maybe now more than ever.
“We don’t realize what we would encounter if these shelves are getting emptied out and not able to get restocked. It has to come on a truck,” said Bishop. “They are out there on the road and making sure we get a replenishment of supplies of things that we need that we are running low and running out of.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.