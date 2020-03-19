Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Rep. Andy Holt says he will not seek reelection this year. The Republican from Dresden posted about his decision on Facebook on Wednesday. He promised that he will never be too far removed from the political process at home, in Nashville or Washington. The 38-year-old wrote that his decision is rooted in his belief in term limits. He said he will enjoy the increased opportunity to spend time with his wife Ellie and their seven children. He also plans to improve his agritourism operation and diversify his farm. The fifth-term lawmaker represents Weakley County and part of Obion and Carroll counties.