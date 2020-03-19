Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Gov. Lee scales back Tennessee spending amid virus outbreak
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As coronavirus fears grow, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has proposed funneling money into relief for tornado and health crises, scaling back planned teacher raises, and socking more cash away into reserves. Lee unveiled the scaled-back budget to lawmakers Wednesday. The state legislature is scrambling to pass the spending plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year and other items lawmakers say are “mission critical” before they recess this week. Meanwhile, lawmakers also considered proposals that would ease requirements for schools choosing to close amid the virus outbreak. Tennessee had 98 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, most of them in Middle Tennessee.
TENNESSEE LEGISLATURE-RETIRE
Tennessee Republican Rep. Holt won't seek reelection
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Rep. Andy Holt says he will not seek reelection this year. The Republican from Dresden posted about his decision on Facebook on Wednesday. He promised that he will never be too far removed from the political process at home, in Nashville or Washington. The 38-year-old wrote that his decision is rooted in his belief in term limits. He said he will enjoy the increased opportunity to spend time with his wife Ellie and their seven children. He also plans to improve his agritourism operation and diversify his farm. The fifth-term lawmaker represents Weakley County and part of Obion and Carroll counties.
TENNESSEE LAWMAKER-RETIRE
Tennessee Republican Rep. Daniel will not seek reelection
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Rep. Martin Daniel says he will not run for reelection this year. The Republican from Knoxville said in a Facebook post Tuesday that he hopes to stay involved in politics and government in other ways, but he also looks forward to spending more time with his children and tending to his outdoor advertising business. The 63-year-old has served in the House since 2015. His district includes part of Knox County. Daniel is currently the chairman of the House Government Operations Committee. He plans on completing his current term in office.
FATAL STABBING-DELAYED ARREST
Police: Arrest made in fatal stabbing over cup of coffee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been arrested nearly six months after a fatal stabbing that police say stemmed from an argument over coffee. Metro Nashville police tweeted Wednesday that 23-year-old Omar Guillen-Garcia had been arrested during a routine business check. He is accused of getting into an argument in October with 43-year-old Leonard McKnight Jr. News outlets report police say the stabbing happened after Guillen-Garcia refused to buy McKnight a cup of coffee. Guillen-Garcia is being held without bond. It is unclear whether he has an attorney who could speak for him.
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
Judge allows T-shirt lawsuit involving lawmaker to continue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge is allowing a lawsuit a filed by a student alleging school officials wrongly distributed T-shirts promoting a Republican lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct. The shirts were for a state Capitol field trip. Rep. David Byrd's attorneys had argued the student didn't attend the field trip, and therefore the case should be dismissed because the student wasn't forced to wear the shirt. U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson disagreed. On Wednesday, Richardson said Byrd's argument weren't sufficient. Byrd has been accused of sexual misconduct while he was a high school basketball coach decades ago.
FATAL STABBING-CHILD-MOM
Mom accused of killing child dies from self-inflicted wounds
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say a woman accused of fatally stabbing her 3-year-old son has died from self-inflicted wounds. Melani Sue Brown died Tuesday at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after she stabbed herself in the neck and chest last week. Lenoir City police say they were called to Brown's house Wednesday where they found Brown and her 3-year-old son King Brown bleeding and unconscious. Brown's mother told authorities she found King suffering from multiple stab wounds and when she began CPR, Melani Brown started stabbing herself. Melani Brown was hospitalized. King Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. Melani Brown was indicted on several charges Friday.