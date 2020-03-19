Huntsville Hospital limiting visitors to 1 per patient

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital is restricting its visitation policy even more amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The temporary update means patients may have only one visitors at a time.
To reduce demand on personal protective equipment, patients in isolation cannot have visitors unless approved by the nursing unit.
Children under 16 are not allowed inside the hospital to visit, even if they are accompanied by an adult.
The hospital asks that anyone with a fever, cough, body aches, sore throat or potential exposure to COVID-19 to please not visit the hospital unless you are seeking health care.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.