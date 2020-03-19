Huntsville City Schools adding school bus delivery to curbside lunch service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools is expanding its student feeding program by adding two buses to provide meals students would otherwise be getting in the cafeteria.
The free curbside lunch service is for students 18 and under. it is Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. through March 27 at Lee High School, Lakewood Elementary, Morris Elementary/Middle, and Chaffee Elementary.
Starting Friday, Huntsville City Schools will be offering two school bus delivery options from 11 a.m. until noon.
HCS will have a school bus parked in the Cherokee Bend Apartments at 4177 Newsome Rd.
HCS will have another school bus driving a continuous loop through the Edmonton Heights neighborhood (Wilkerson Drive around Melody Drive and back to Salem Drive, exiting Wilkerson Drive).
This school bus delivery service will be offered March 20-March 27 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on weekdays only.
