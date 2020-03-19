Humane Society Changing the Way They Operate Amid Coronavirus Concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Greater Huntsville Humane Society is changing how they do business.
They're still open, but they're only seeing people by appointment. If you'd like to adopt, foster or surrender a pet, this means you now must call ahead, or send a message by Facebook or email. They're trying to eliminate heavy foot traffic and keep the center as clean as possible.
Unfortunately, at this time, their thrift store will be closed to the public and won't be accepting donations.
“This is really not great for us. That’s because the thrift store is really kind of our bread and butter. So we're going to be hurting a little bit. Also just being open for adoptions by appointments only we're kind of anticipating adoptions will be down a little bit," said Anne Caldwell the CEO of the Greater Huntsville Humane Society.
GHHS will be holding an emergency King’s Kitchen pet food give away, to help low-income families feed their pets. It’s going to be this Friday, March 20th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Humane Society located on Johnson Road. You don’t even need to get out of your vehicle, because this is a drive-through service.