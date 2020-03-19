Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans kept their starting offense together with only one exception before the start of free agency in the NFL. The defense will look very different. The Titans traded five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey to the Denver Broncos for a seventh-round draft pick. That's a day after the Titans agreed to terms with defensive end Vic Beasley Jr. on one-year deal to boost their outside pass rush. Trading away Casey was a surprise. He was a six-time team captain and the longest-tenured player drafted by Tennessee.
UNDATED (AP) — The NBA is considering an idea where some players would be quarantined or isolated for purposes of being able to compete against one another and provide basketball fans with some sort of diversion from the coronavirus pandemic. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed that notion as one of several items under consideration by the league right now during the shutdown caused by the pandemic. Silver made the comments in a televised interview on ESPN.
UNDATED (AP) — The Great Depression and World War I and World War II didn't stop the Kentucky Derby. It's a race that's been run without interruption since 1875. But for the first time in 75 years, it will miss the month of May. Churchill Downs postponed the Derby from May 2 to Sept. 5 due to concern over the coronavirus pandemic. In January 1945, the federal government banned horse racing nationwide, believing money was being wasted on gambling and resources like gas and tire rubber that could help the effort in World War II. Germany surrendered in early May and the 71st Derby was run on June 9.
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United star Josef Martinez has undergone surgery on his right knee, more than two weeks after he tore his ACL during the league-opening match at Nashville. Martinez posted an update on his Instagram page after the operation at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. The striker gave a thumbs-up as he posed in his bed alongside one of his doctors, Volker Musahl. Also performing the surgery was Freddie Fu, the Pittsburgh-based orthopedic specialist who was hailed for saving Zlatan Ibrahimovic's career after he ruptured knee ligaments in 2017. The MLS season is now on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill is living proof of just how much difference a year can make. The quarterback traded away by Miami a year ago went to backup and starter once again, and now he has a secure future with a four-year contract with the Tennessee Titans all in the span of a single year. Tannehill says it's pretty crazy how things have changed in the past year with a lot of ups and owns and emotions. Tannehill also is excited by the Titans returning their starting offense almost entirely intact as they work to build off their first season together.
UNDATED (AP) — Churchill Downs is postponing the Kentucky Derby from May to September because of the coronavirus pandemic. Track officials say the race will move from May 2 to Sept. 5. That would mark the first time in 75 years that the race won't be run on the first Saturday in May. The last time the Derby wasn't held on the first Saturday in May was in 1945, when the federal government banned horse racing because of World War II. The Derby is the latest major sports event to be postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.