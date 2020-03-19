Gulf Shores to close public beaches amid COVID-19 pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The beaches of Gulf Shores are set to close as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state.
According to the City of Gulf Shores, as of 7 a.m. Friday all public beaches in Gulf Shores will be closed with a tentative reopening date of April 6.
Gulf Shores is also asking the Baldwin County Commission, Town of Dauphin Island and City of Orange Beach to join them in closing the beaches for the same time frame.
Along with the closures, the city announced the following recommendations:
- No mass gatherings of 10 persons or more, or gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between participants (with exceptions noted below). This includes festivals, parades, assemblies, or sporting events.
- Senior adults or those with chronic health problems should avoid gatherings (outside of close family), and avoid travel by air, train or bus.
- Retail businesses should limit patronage at any one time to 50 percent of the normally allowable capacity.
- Restaurants are strongly encouraged to only offer food for take-out or delivery. Online ordering or curbside pick-up is also recommended.
- Public buildings should consider whether visitation may be limited. Hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are encouraged to implement visitation policies that protect vulnerable persons.
- All persons should consider whether out-of-state travel plans may be delayed or canceled.
- Participants in religious services or events, weddings, funerals, and family events should exercise prudence and maintain consistent six-foot distance between participants if possible.
- While workplaces should attempt to heed to these recommendations whenever possible, it is understood that exceptions may be needed for essential government functions, municipal and state legislative bodies, and health care facilities including clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies. Consider using means for electronic or video meetings in workplaces if possible.
The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to confirm cases of the coronavirus across the state.
State officials have announced a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256.
