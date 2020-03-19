Decatur man accused of shooting woman in the back, fleeing the state

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man charged in a violent domestic incident is now in local custody after fleeing the state.
On Feb. 11, Decatur police responded to a shooting investigation in the 200 block of 7th Avenue. Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to her back.
Jeffery Kenneth Williams Jr. was developed as a suspect. Investigators determined he had gotten into a physical altercation with the victim close to the 1200 block of 2nd Street. It was also determined that Williams and the victim had been in a recent dating relationship.
Police say the victim tried to drive away during the incident, but Williams pulled out a gun and shot at her vehicle multiple times. One of the rounds struck her in the back.
Williams was unable to be located.
Warrants were obtained for his arrest for second-degree domestic violence, second-degree assault, and shooting into an occupied vehicle. A bond of $100,000 was issued by Circuit Court Judge Charles Elliot.
With the help of U.S. marshals, Williams was located in another state on Feb. 28.
On March 16, Williams was transported to the Morgan County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.