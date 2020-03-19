Couple live-streaming wedding this weekend in light of COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several brides and grooms are finding themselves in the difficult situation of deciding if they should postpone their wedding. But one couple getting married this weekend has found a way to still share their big day with loved ones.
For some, it’s just not the same if you don’t have your loved ones surrounding you as you marry the love of your life, but through the magic of the internet, Jeph and Ashley still plan to have their loved ones bear witness to their marriage.
“I was getting excited about having all my friends and family and all the people we know there with us. And then Sunday I realized we might be in trouble," says bride-to-be Ashley Gruber.
Suddenly, a wedding with 230 guests was on the brink of being canceled.
“The McWane Center was where we were having our reception and they closed. We were both bummed because we wanted all our friends there,” Gruber said.
But then later Sunday, Ashley got an idea that developed from the whole social distancing situation.
“Well, what if we see, because I know our church live streamed on Sunday, so I just thought, let’s see if we can live stream a wedding,” Gruber said.
Not quite the same feeling, but still, it was a solution. And others are on board willing to help, like close friend Aly Hatchcock.
“I used to work for the Messianic synagogue in Hoover and we had a company that came in and filmed our Passover, so I’m going to reach out to them and see if they can help with the equipment," says Hatchcock.
Now this fun-loving couple will get to say they got married in the time of a pandemic in a most innovative way. She just hopes their honeymoon to Club Med won’t get canceled.
“Just hold off for four more days! Because if we get there and they close travel and things there, I’m OKto be quarantined at the beach!" said Gruber with a laugh.
The ultimate goal, of course, is to marry your love. And if you have to cancel the gathering, experts say you can still plan that reception once the pandemic ends.
