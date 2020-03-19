Arab Chamber of Commerce creates Facebook group to connect local businesses with communities

ARAB Ala. (WAFF) - With the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism and local business are being impacted.
Due to an increase of coronavirus cases, the Arab Chamber of Commerce says many local businesses have reached out for help.
As a solution, the chamber created this Facebook group to link communities and businesses together.
“It’s a place for businesses and nonprofit organizations to give us an update for what they are doing with each individual businesses. They can go and post a link to their website or their Facebook and tell us their new business hours," said Brooke Hemphill, Arab Chamber of Commerce.
Hemphill said they have had to cancel several events that attract many people to the area.
“We can’t necessary go on vacation anymore or keep our travel plans but I would encourage anyone to go out in their open air spaces, follow your CDC guidelines of course and make sure you are keeping a safe distance and washing your hands," said Hemphill.
Hemphill said she encourages local businesses to use this opportunity to market their businesses online to help them make up for anyone loss revenue.
