ADPH urges caution during COVID-19 pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Department of Public Health officials updated the current coronavirus situation from Montgomery on Thursday.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris reiterated the new guidelines issued by the Governor earlier on Thursday. See those guidelines here.
“Of the 68 cases around the state, we have 15 counties impacted” said Harris. “Italy had over 500 deaths in a single day and we do not want to see anything along the lines of that.”
“This virus is a risk to everyone."
Harris stated that he expects the numbers in Alabama to rise but reassured the public that the ADPH will continue to be transparent throughout the entire process.
“We fully acknowledge we are placing hardships on people” said Harris. “We are trying to protect the health and safety of every Alabamian.”
Harris wrapped up his remarks with a final plea to the public.
“Please pay attention to this. Please take this seriously. This virus can kill.”
