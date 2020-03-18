Warm & windy the next few days with a shot at 80°

Widespread fog has visibility down to a half mile, if not lower, for parts of the Tennessee Valley this morning. This is going to lead to some delays out there getting to work. Temperatures are very mild into the low to mid 50s. We are foggy right now but as the morning goes on the wind will pick up and that will clear that out. Wind from the south will be strong, especially this afternoon, with gusts of 10 to 20 mph. That strong wind will be due to a warm front which will sail in from the south. That front will not only bring in stronger wind, but also some warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs today will be into the mid to upper 70s, possibly the low 80s. There will be a chance for some peaks of sunshine, but also a chance at a few isolated afternoon storms.