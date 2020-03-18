Volunteers needed for child care at Athens Limestone Hospital

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens-Limestone Hospital has seen an uptick in the demand for clinical workers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
With more staff in demand, there is also a need for child care for the workers, especially with schools now closed.
A statement from the hospital reads, “Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand on our clinical workers has been increased … due to school and day care closures, we are currently seeking teachers and college students to volunteer to provide child care services for our clinical staff."
If you’d like to volunteer to help, you can find out more on the Decatur Daily.
One of Alabama’s 39 Coronavirus cases is in Limestone County.
