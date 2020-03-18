Very warm day ahead with strong winds and a few storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Wednesday! Dense fog out there this morning and that could cause some issues for your ride to work.
Widespread fog has visibility down to a half mile, if not lower, for parts of the Tennessee Valley this morning. This is going to lead to some delays out there getting to work. Temperatures are very mild into the low to mid 50s. We are foggy right now but as the morning goes on the wind will pick up and that will clear that out. Wind from the south will be strong, especially this afternoon, with gusts of 10 to 20 mph. That strong wind will be due to a warm front which will sail in from the south. That front will not only bring in stronger wind, but also some warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs today will be into the mid to upper 70s, possibly the low 80s. There will be a chance for some peaks of sunshine, but also a chance at a few isolated afternoon storms.
The warmer weather will continue overnight into Thursday with morning temperatures into the mid-60s. Thursday looks like it will be the first time we hit the 80-degree mark in 2020. For the most part we will be dry, but there could be a few storms that fire up due to the afternoon heat. However, heavier rainfall is more likely as a cold front slides in overnight Thursday into Friday, which will bring in some heavy rain and storms for the end of the week. Storms could bring more than an inch of rain before ending overnight Friday into early Saturday.
