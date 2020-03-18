Toyota temporarily suspending production at North American plants

PLANO, Texas. (WAFF) - Toyota is temporarily suspending production at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Canada, Mexico and the U.S.
Toyota external affairs manager Kim Ogle said manufacturing facilities will be closed from March 23-24, resuming production on March 25.
Service parts depots and vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate.
Ogle said all employees will be paid normally during the shutdown period.
“This action is being taken to help ensure the health and safety of our employees, and due to an anticipated decline in market demand related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will conduct a thorough cleaning at all of our manufacturing facilities during the shutdown. This also will allow Toyota employees to prepare and adjust family plans in relation to regional directives to close schools. The safety and security of our employees, stakeholders and community are a top priority and we will continue to monitor the situation and take action in a timely manner,” Ogle said.
