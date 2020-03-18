Support local restaurants through the COVID-19 outbreak

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF is working to keep an updated list of restaurants that remain open through the COVID-19 outbreak. Some of these restaurants have added curbside to-go services or have delivery options. We are working to update this list with restaurants from as many cities and counties as possible.
Want to be added to this list? Please send an email with your restaurant’s name, website or Facebook page, address, and information about any additional or expanded services you are offering. Email: waff-news@gray.tv
Big Ed’s Pizza: Big Ed’s Pizza is closing their dining room but still offers take out and has added curbside service. You can also order delivery through Grub South.
Below the Radar: remains open but is following CDC guidelines and offers hands free menus for dine-in customers.
Cajun Steamer: Cajun Steamer is offering drive thru crawfish and to-go family sized meals.
Canadian Bakin: this is a new restaurant in downtown Huntsville that had to suspend it’s planned grand opening. It is still taking online orders for breads and other baked goods.
Char Huntsville: Char Huntsville is offering curbside service for it’s whole menu, plus family-of-four dinner options.
Church Street Wine Shoppe: Offering curbside wine pick-up. Call to order.
Commerce Kitchen: Offering full menu for take out plus a family of four meal option.
Cyn Sheas’s Cafe: Offering curb-side meal service for take out. Has also made dining room changes to accommodate ADPH guidelines.
Dallas Mill Deli: Offering curb-side meal service for take-out orders. Also offers box-lunch delivery for businesses. Also delivers through Grub South.
Dolce Pan Bakey: Offers curb-side meal service and delivers through Grub South.
Domaine South: Dine-in options have been suspended but curbside and delivery service is available.
Earth and Stone Wood Fired Pizza: Closed dining room but offers curbside pick-up and delivery options. Also has family sized meal options.
Farm Burger: Dining room closed but curb-side and third party delivery service is available.
Happy Tummy: free delivery options for meals depending on days of the week.
Hippea Camper: offering third party delivery service and curbside service.
Honest Coffee Roasters: full menu available for take out and delivery.
Just Love Coffee Cafe: dining room is still open and also offering curbside delivery.
The Kaffeeklatsh Inc.: no contact pick-up options available.
La Esquina Cocina: dining room changes in accordance with CDC guidelines. Also offering full-menu to go and working on family sized meals for take out.
Lyn’s Gracious Goodness: dining room is closed but take out/curbside and delivery options are available.
Mario’s Five Points: delivery and curbside/take options. Also offers family sized meals.
Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro: dining room closed but offering pick-up/curbside service.
Mazzara’s Italian Kitchen: closed Monday’s for deep cleaning. Offers home delivery and curbside pick-up options. Also offers family style meals.
Melt - Huntsville: offering curbside pick-up for take out orders. Also delivering to businesses and offices. Offering delivery through Grub South to homes.
The Moon Bakeshop: taking orders over the phone for curbside pick-up and offering some weekend delivery options.
Offbeat Coffee Studio: inside of the store is still open but also offering curbside delivery.
OTBX: open for curbside pick-up orders. Able to provide packages of beer, bottles of wine, and growlers.
Oshi Poke Bowl and Sushi: take out service and free delivery within 2-miles.
Pane E Vino: dining room open, but delivery and take out options are also available. Curbside service and family sized meals offered.
Piper and Leaf at Lowe Mill: offering to go, curbside, and third-party delivery service.
Regale Cupcakey: offering delivery including a no-contact delivery option. Store interior is closed to customers.
Rock N Roll Sushi: offers online ordering for take-out and delivery.
Sam & Greg’s Pizzeria: reduced number of tables to go along with ADPH guidelines. Offers curbside take-out option at Huntsville location. Offers drive thru at Madison location. Delivery through Grub South.
Straight to Ale: dining room closed but offering take-out with curbside delivery. Working to add delivery through Grub South.
Super Chix: Offers curbside pick-up and online ordering. Delivery available through Grub South.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.