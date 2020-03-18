SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey ‘optimistic’ football will have a full season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey held a teleconference Wednesday morning with reporters after announcing the SEC canceled all spring sport championships.
“Our number one concern is preventing the spread of COVID-19. We will provide academic support, medical care where needed, mental health, housing and nutrition for all our student-athletes,” Sankey said.
Sankey said the SEC, along with the NCAA, is currently looking into ways to give back a year of eligibility to all athletes, not just senior athletes, whose springs seasons were cut short. As far as football, spring practice has been put on hold until April 15th, but Sankey says the window of resuming practice is very narrow as they continue to monitor the situation.
On having football practices in May and June, Sankey said, “Let’s not define some structure, if we’re not able to practice this spring, we’ll find time to allow them to practice. Athletic Directors have a daily conference call.”
As for football season this fall, Sankey says he’s optimistic all fall sports will have full seasons. “My hope is we can return to the normal organized activities, our normal experiences, and be part of that celebration around soccer, volleyball, cross-country and football in the fall, but we’ll have to see,” Sankey added.
