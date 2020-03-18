MELT switches to paper plates, distances tables for dining customers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Each day we find out about more and more restaurants that are suspending dine in options.
Jefferson County, where the most coronavirus cases are in Alabama, has done so.
But that has not been mandated for Madison County yet.
Fans of our Kitchen Cops segment should know that MELT makes the “top performers list” pretty often.
Their most recent score is a 96. The assistant general manager tells me hygiene has always been a top priority for them but now they are taking things even more seriously.
MELT has cut their occupancy in half and rearranged the dining room so tables are at least six feet a part.
They also have made changes with their utensils. Customers are now using only paper plates and plastic silverware and cups.
The assistant GM says they are preparing for the possibility of stopping dine in service.
Jennifer Hurt tells us if that happens they will start delivering food to people within a five mile radius.
They already offer delivery through GrubSouth, this would be in addition to that. The virus outbreak has caused the number of diners coming in to drop. But many of them are starting to use the curbside option
“They can order curbside and they can pay over the phone and they can tip over the phone. Most of the ones we’ve been doing they just kind of pull up, pop their trunk open and then we just kind of pop it in the trunk and they’re good to go,” says manager Jeni Sullivan.
“I don’t think everybody can be couped up. So getting out, getting their to-go orders. Getting outside, walking outside, spending some time with eachother in a different way is going to be good, I think for everybody," assistant general manager Jennifer Hurt said.
Hurt tells me they also have a timer that goes off every 20 minutes. When that happens she says they sanitize all door knobs and handles and everyone washes their hands. She says all staff are wearing gloves as well.
