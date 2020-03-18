Madison County officials update coronavirus situation at noon

Madison County officials update coronavirus situation at noon
March 18, 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County officials are scheduled to host a coronavirus update today at 12:00 PM at Huntsville City Hall.

Commission Chairman Dale Strong will be joined by Redstone Arsenal Senior Commander Lieutenant General Edward M. Daly, along with Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell and Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson, to update the community on the local government response to the COVID-19 emergency.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and City of Madison Mayor Paul Finley will continue to provide daily updates throughout this developing situation.

