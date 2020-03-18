Local YMCAs increase cleaning during coronavirus pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As many other community gathering places like schools and churches close down, some gyms remain open.
YMCAs in the Tennessee Valley are still open, but have changed things up to try and help stop the spread of the virus.
Daniel Kasambira, the Executive Director of the Hogan YMCA in Madison, said he and his staff meet twice a day to keep up with the latest coronavirus changes and recommendations.
“We have service staff throughout the day that are coming in there, wiping down machines, encouraging our members to wipe the machines before and after workouts and make sure that we take care of our business at hand,” he said.
Kasambira said they have increased their full-service cleanings, as well.
He said members and staff need to work together to keep the gym as clean as possible.
“We also have sanitary stations, as well as signage, just encouraging our members to clean machines, wash their hands, just take care of each other,” Kasambira said.
He said they have seen a significant drop in numbers as people practice self distancing. But, he said there are also a lot of people grateful the gym is still open.
Valley YMCAs suspended group exercise classes on Sunday to keep up with recommendations from the CDC.
Mary Anne Swanstrom, the Director of Communications for Valley YMCAs, said they are offering free online workout classes on their website, though. She said the classes are free to everyone, not just YMCA members.
Swanstrom anticipates they might be asked to close and they are preparing for that. She said if they do close they will continue to serve the community by offering childcare services to hospital workers and first responders.
