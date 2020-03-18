Local restaurants brace for economic impact of potential coronavirus shutdown

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health ordered several counties in central Alabama to close the inside of their restaurants to customers.
This hasn’t happened yet in Alabama, however local mom and pop shops are preparing for it.
“If we have to we will. We’re willing to do whatever the health department says and what’s best for our customers,” Brick Deli owner Tina Hall said.
Hall has owned the Brick Deli in the heart of downtown Decatur for more than 20 years.
It’s a staple in the city.
During lunch time, there’s anywhere from 50 to more than 100 people dining. However, since COVID-19 has made its way into Alabama, things are changing.
“Our businesses is definitely down, and yes that’s scary,” Hall explained.
Hall says there’s a fine line between being socially responsible and keeping the business afloat.
“We’d love to close our doors and everybody stay at home until this blows over. That’s not really feasible for a lot of places, especially mom and pops like us,” Hall said.
To-go orders are increasing, Hall said. The Brick also has plans to start delivering if the dining room of their restaurant gets shut down.
“Our employees are so great. The waitresses have all said we’ll deliver food,” Hall explained.
Hall tells WAFF 48 News her employees and her family are the same, there’s no differentiating between the two.
“We’re gonna do whatever we have to do to ensure the food coming out of here is sanitary, clean, good and keep our help working as long as we can,” Hall continued.
Right now, it’s a waiting game. However, the Brick Deli owners promise to serve the people of Decatur as long as possible.
