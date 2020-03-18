Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee is keeping classes online-only for the rest of the spring semester at all of its campuses amid the spread of the coronavirus. University system interim president Randy Boyd also announced Monday that graduation ceremonies also will not be held in May and each campus is looking at alternatives. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.