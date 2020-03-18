Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi focuses on worker pay amid coronavirus concern
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators are working to ensure that teachers and hourly employees of local governments will get paid even if they can't work because of the coronavirus pandemic. Legislators also are suspending their own session on the advice of the state health officer. Mississippi had 21 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday, up from 12 the day before. The Mississippi Board of Education will have an online meeting Thursday to consider a request from state Superintendent of Education Carey Wright. She wants the board to suspend accountability standards for the current school year. It's unclear how long schools will remain closed.
MISSISSIPPI DAM
Officials vote to use funds to replace rural Mississippi dam
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Officials in Mississippi have voted to use county operating funds to begin replacing a rural dam that came close to breaching earlier this year. Residents in Oktibbeha County have voiced concerns about the dam amid its ongoing structural issues. The dam has undersized spillways, steep slopes that produce mudslides and in January began showing early signs of breaching. The Dispatch reports that county supervisors on Monday voted 3-2 to use county funds to develop blueprints for the dam’s replacement. Officials say they initially planned to use Mississippi state road aid funds for the project but later discovered they were not allowed to use state funds.
REFRIGERATION FIRM-MISSISSIPPI
Company operating in Mississippi to sell part of business
NEW ALBANY, Mississippi (AP) — A refrigeration firm with operations in Mississippi is selling part of its business to another company. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Standex Refrigerated Solutions Group has agreed to sell its Master-Bilt and Nor-Lake refrigeration businesses to Ten Oaks Group for $11 million. The company operates a Master-Bilt manufacturing facility in New Albany. The closing is expected to occur in the next 45 days. Standex said that until the sale is complete, it will be “business as usual." In fiscal 2019, RSG reported about $150 million in revenue and about a $1 million operating loss. RSG makes refrigerated cabinets and walk-ins for customers in the food service and retail end market.
AP-US-GULF-OIL-LEASE-SALE
Low prices, virus cited in calls to delay US oil lease sale
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Environmentalists say the U.S. government should put off plans for an oil lease sale Wednesday, citing low prices and concerns about the new coronavirus. The government has held the Gulf of Mexico lease auctions online since protesters disrupted a sale in 2016. The group Healthy Gulf says it's foolish to sell valuable assets when oil and gas prices are low. A group of current, former and retired national park workers and volunteers says oil leases should not be “rushed through” when the government should be focused on health. A spokesman says the bureau is following health and safety guidelines and evaluates all bids for fair market value.
JUDGE SHOT-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi judge shot, critically wounded near courthouse
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Police say a judge has been shot and critically wounded outside a courthouse in Mississippi. WTOK-TV reports that Chancery Judge Charlie Smith was shot Monday morning outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse in downtown Meridian. Meridian Police Lt. Rita Jack says Smith was getting out of truck to go inside the courthouse when the gunfire happened. Jack says investigators had no immediate suspect or description of a vehicle which might have been involved. Police planned to review surveillance video of the area. Jack says the judge was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound near his abdomen. Jack said police believe one shot was fired.
SHOPPING MALL CARJACKING
2 suspects are apprehended after carjacking at shopping mall
RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Police are investigating an armed carjacking near the main entrance of a shopping mall outside Jackson. Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal tells WLBT-TV that two people are in custody. He says the crime happened around 7 a.m. Monday at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland. No other details were immediately available.