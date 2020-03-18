Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PRIMARY-GHOST-TOWN
Politics in time of coronavirus: Arizona quietly picks Biden
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s moment in the presidential political spotlight disappeared as the nation mobilized to confront the coronavirus outbreak. It left an anticlimactic election that didn’t feel much like an election. The candidates canceled their rallies and stopped door-to-door outreach to voters. Then the debate that was supposed to highlight Arizona’s emergence as a national battleground was moved from Phoenix to Washington, D.C. The television ads supporting Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders came fast and furious. Campaign volunteers made phone calls and texted voters. But there was no last-minute get-out-the-vote barnstorm. The candidates’ attempts to engage voters came in the form of stilted virtual events from the other side of the country.
ELECTION 2020-ARIZONA
Biden wins Arizona Democratic primary in coronavirus shadow
PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Biden won the Arizona Democratic primary after the state pressed ahead with its election in the shadow of the coronavirus outbreak that has crippled parts of the nation. Arizona Democrats helped push the former vice president closer to the Democratic nomination as he continued to build a delegate lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Biden also won the primaries in Florida and Illinois on Tuesday, while the polls were shuttered in Ohio. Some voters wore gloves or masks to the polls as a protective measure against COVID-19, but the overwhelming majority voted by mail, as is typical in Arizona.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Phoenix, Tucson order closures of bars, restaurants
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix, Tucson and Flagstaff are ordering bars, gyms and other indoor facilities to close immediately and restaurants to offer to-go service only in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The mayors of Phoenix and Tucson declared a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon. Restaurants were given until 8 p.m. to convert to drive-thru, delivery or pick-up only. The mayor of Flagstaff was the first to make the decision with an official proclamation on Monday. The closures come as state health officials identified three more coronavirus cases, including the first two on the Arizona portion of the Navajo reservation in Navajo County.
ARIZONA LEGISLATURE
Arizona House OKs some remote voting as budget introduced
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House approved a rule change Tuesday that will allow as many as six members to vote without being in the chamber. The change came over opposition of minority Democrats who said it allows the House Speaker to pick winners and losers during a health crisis. One Democrat joined all Republicans in approving the change that allows House Speaker Rusty Bowers to pick who can vote remotely. The Senate doesn't now plan to allow remote voting. The House also introduced a basic state budget expected to pass this week and allow lawmakers to adjourn until the coronavirus crisis ebbs.
ELECTION 2020-TAKEAWAYS
5 primary takeaways: Joe Biden is Democrats' antidote
Joe Biden's continued his surge toward the Democratic presidential nomination with a dominating victory in Florida, the largest delegate prize of the night, and wins in Illinois and Arizona. Biden's momentum is undeniable and that will put pressure on Bernie Sanders to reconsider his campaign. The primaries took place amid the chaos of coronavirus pandemic, and Ohio took the extraordinary step of delaying its election until June. The results, however, were clear: the former vice president is in firm command of the race.
ELECTION 2020-VOTECAST-ARIZONA
AP VoteCast: Arizona primary marked by coronavirus concerns
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in Arizona cast their ballots in Tuesday’s Democratic primary during a pandemic that has stunted travel, closed schools, forced millions of workers to stay home and canceled campaign rallies. Many voters expressed concerns that they or their family members will be infected with the new coronavirus. That’s according to a wide-ranging AP VoteCast survey of the Democratic primary electorate in Arizona. VoteCast also found voters ranked health care as the most important issue facing the country, well above climate change, the economy, race relations, foreign policy and many other social issues. The Associated Press declared Joe Biden the winner in Arizona.
FUNERAL DIRECTORS-ESTATES BAN
State Senate bill: funeral directors can't take over estates
PHOENIX (AP) — A bill to prohibit funeral directors in Arizona from taking over the estates of dead people and then billing their estates for burial costs is a signature away from becoming law. The Arizona Republic reports that the state Senate passed the bill unanimously Monday, but Gov. Doug Ducey still needs to approve it. The legislation comes after an investigation by the newspaper detailed the unusual practice of a funeral-home owner who was taking on the role of executor of people's estates and then charging what relatives complained were excessive burial fees that went to his funeral home.
ARIZONA STORM
More than 12 inches of snow could fall in northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A winter storm headed for northern Arizona could drop more than a foot of snow in the next few days. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff says the storm will bring significant low-elevation rain and higher elevation snow to northern Arizona starting Tuesday night. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday for the Kaibab Plateau, Mogollon Rim and White Mountains above 6,000 feet. Meteorologists say 8 to 12 inches of snow could fall in northern Arizona with up to 16 inches possible in mountainous areas.