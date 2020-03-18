Jeff Sessions responds to runoff delay

MOBILE, Ala. (WAFF) - After Governor Kay Ivey delayed the upcoming primary runoff election, Jeff Sessions agreed the health of Alabama’s citizens should come first.
“The safety and health of Alabamians must take precedence" said Sessions. “I am confident that Secretary of State John Merrill and Circuit Clerks across the state, in consultation with public health officials, will work hard to ensure a safe and orderly runoff election on July 14th. It is important that every voter’s voice has a fair chance to be heard, whether the vote is cast via an absentee ballot, or at the ballot box on election day."
Sessions is now scheduled to face-off against former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville on July 14.
“We intend to maintain our vigorous campaign up until the last day, even as we are careful to do so in a manner that puts the health and safety of the public first. It will be very difficult for Tommy Tuberville to hide from debates for four months. He will have to conquer his fears, and face me and the voters.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.