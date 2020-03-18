Inaugural Huntsville Championship golf tournament delayed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The PGA Tour’s cancellation means a new golf tournament is now postponed.
The inaugural Huntsville Championship tournament will not happen as planned. It was scheduled for April 20-26 at the Ledges.
The new date is not yet known.
In a news release, championship officials said with the PGA Tour and Knight Eady, the Huntsville Championship will continue to monitor information provided by the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local and state health agencies as they offer status updates over the coming weeks regarding the future of the event.
“We appreciate your patience as our team works through the options for what this looks like for you as a supporter of this event, and we thank all of our tournament sponsors, volunteers and ticket buyers for their continued support as we navigate this unprecedented situation,” the statement said.
