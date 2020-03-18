Hyundai plant stops production after employee tests positive for coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama announced Wednesday it was suspending production after a team member tested positive for the COVID-19 illness.
“HMMA is suspending production in all areas, for all shifts, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020," the company said in a statement. "HMMA has already deployed additional sanitation measures across the entire facility and will now follow ADPH’s protocols for disinfecting the affected work area. HMMA will confer with ADPH and the CDC to determine if additional measures should be taken.”
The person who tested positive is not on-site at HMMA, the company said, and other team members were informed of the development.
“The health and well-being of our team members is a top priority for our company. Once HMMA’s environment, health, and safety team has determined that the affected area has been sufficiently sanitized and production is safe to resume, our team members will be informed.”
Hyundai Tier-1 supplier Glovis says it will follow the same schedule as HMMA.
The Hyundai plant announcement comes around the same time as a decision by Honda to suspend production at its North American plants, including its facility in Lincoln, Alabama.
Alabama is home to production facilities for Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes Benz, and the soon-to-be-completed Toyota-Mazda plant, as well as dozens of suppliers.
And Alabama’s auto plants may not be alone. The Associated Press, citing unnamed sources, is reporting Detroit factories are also preparing to close.
The Alabama Department of Public Health updated the state’s coronavirus case number to 46 Wednesday, up from 39 confirmed cases the day before.
You can contact the ADPH COVID-19 hotline to find out about testing locations and options in your area. That number is 1-888-264-2256.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.