Huntsville police officers allowing more time to pay tickets

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Regardless of the number of things closing down We know some services like healthcare and public safety cannot.
And police aren't really letting small stuff go either. If you're caught speeding you still could get a ticket, but the court is giving you a little more time to take care of it.
A lot of you are asking, what about expired tags?
The courthouse is closed, but there are other license and tag locations still open and you can renew online.
Lt. Michael Johnson says officers are not changing how they make decisions in terms of giving tickets. But he says the virus is affecting some of the department’s routine.
Lt. Johnson says the officers have suspended group roll calls. And all officers have been given gloves, with more on the way.
Bottom line, Johnson says the virus is not an excuse to break the law.
"Our officers are still going to use the same manner of discretion as they've been using before. It's going to be on the scheduling side of our court system is what's going to be a little different. We still are encouraging the public to give us a call. Our police services have not been significantly impacted by this right now. We're still here to protect and serve the public,” Johnson said.
The Municipal Public Safety Complex on Wheeler Avenue is still open, so if you need to pay a traffic ticket you can go there.
