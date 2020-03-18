Huntsville International Airport expects large revenue loss due to pandemic

“Airlines for America has asked the federal government for over $50 billion in financial assistance for airlines and there has been open dialogue and discussion of this, however, the airports are where the airlines operate and just as the airlines are impacted so are the airports”, said Kuner. “(Airport Council International-North America) and the American Association of Airport Executives have asked that the federal government take immediate steps to ensure that airports also have resources needed to deal with the unprecedented challenges that COVID-19 has posed in the form of $10 billion in emergency assistance. This is because operational expenses for the airports have continued even as we have seen drastic reductions in passengers traveling through and therefore revenue. The airport can’t cease operation or close the facility so our costs continue and without assistance during this time of extreme economic stress the outlook will be dire. In addition to continued operational costs HSV has even received requests from one carrier to not adjust fees and to hold invoices for monies already owed to the airport. In essence, we are taking a hit on both sides so help is not just needed, but necessary.”