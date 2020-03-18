Huntsville Hospital working to open more drive-thru clinics in Madison County

Like other hospitals across the globe, Huntsville Hospital Health Systems has gone through similar situations for past outbreaks. “You can’t hardly prepare for tornadoes, that’s after the fact. You can see a hurricane coming and prepare for that and what to expect. This is all new,” said Chief Executive Officer David Spillers. He said the COVID-19 pandemic is different. “I was here when we went through H1N1 and it was very different. We did not do what we are doing now for H1N1.”