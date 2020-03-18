Huntsville Hospital opens drive-through flu and fever clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hunntsville Hospital now has a new way you could get tested for the coronavirus.
The Fever and Flu Clinic is a catch-all for people who feel sick but not sick enough to warrant a trip to the emergency room.
“We opened this in about three days so I hope people can be patient with us," said Jeff Samz, the Chief Operating Officer for the Huntsville Hospital System. "We set this up to move as rapidly as it can.”
Samz said the first few days they are going to work out some kinks, as they learn what’s best for this drive-through system.
“We’re used to caring for sick people but this is all novel and new and we’re worried about the unknowns," he said.
Samz said all you do is drive up, talk to one of the medical professionals outside, they take basic information and your phone number, then you go wait in your car and they will call you when they are ready for you.
Samz says every patient will be tested for the flu, but the same cannot be said for COVID-19.
“We are not going to test every single patient here for COVID," he said. "We’re only going to do that if it’s necessary. The COVID testing is not widely enough available to test absolutely everybody so we’re going to leave that to the people who most need it.”
Samz said this drive through is a way to take some pressure off of the ER.
“If we can keep you out of the ER it’s safer for our staff and it keeps that resource for people who need it the most,” Samz said.
For those not feeling sick right now, Samz has a message on social distancing.
“People need to take this seriously and isolate and protect themselves," he said. "Even if it’s not risking you, it’s risking other people.”
When asked when all of the concern over the coronavirus could end, Samz was not sure.
“None of us know, we’re just guessing how long we think it might last," he said.
The Flu and Fever Clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 9 to 5. It is on the corner of Governors Dr. and Franklin St. in Huntsville.
All you need is your photo ID, insurance card and cell phone.
