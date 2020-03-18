Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill is living proof of just how much difference a year can make. The quarterback traded away by Miami a year ago went to backup and starter once again, and now he has a secure future with a four-year contract with the Tennessee Titans all in the span of a single year. Tannehill says it's pretty crazy how things have changed in the past year with a lot of ups and owns and emotions. Tannehill also is excited by the Titans returning their starting offense almost entirely intact as they work to build off their first season together.
UNDATED (AP) — The Great Depression and World War I and World War II didn't stop the Kentucky Derby. It's a race that's been run without interruption since 1875. But for the first time in 75 years, it will miss the month of May. Churchill Downs postponed the Derby from May 2 to Sept. 5 due to concern over the coronavirus pandemic. In January 1945, the federal government banned horse racing nationwide, believing money was being wasted on gambling and resources like gas and tire rubber that could help the effort in World War II. Germany surrendered in early May and the 71st Derby was run on June 9.
PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon has hired former Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew as its next men's basketball coach. He replaces Dan Majerle, who was fired after seven seasons on March 12. The 45-year-old Drew spent three years at Vanderbilt, leading the Commodores to the NCAA Tournament his first season before being fired after going 9-23 in 2018-19. He previously led Valparaiso to four regular-season Horizon League titles and two trips to the NCAA Tournament in five seasons. He has a career record of 164-108.