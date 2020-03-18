911 dispatchers help first responders by screening for COVID-19

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - When you call 911 for help in Morgan County, dispatchers are going to ask you questions to determine if you might have symptoms of COVID-19.
They’re first line of defense between sickness and the safety of first responders.
“It’s important for us to triage some of these persons that are calling in and responders who are going to these people that have these symptoms need to take extra precautions whenever they’re approaching or coming in contact with a person," 911 director Jeanie Pharis explained.
Pharis says some of the first questions dispatchers ask when you call for help is to determine if you might be sick with the novel coronavirus.
“We’re gonna ask if you’ve traveled in the last 21 days, and if you don’t know the exact time frame it’ll be within the past month. Have you been to an infected hot area? Which right now could be some of the places within the state," Pharis continued.
Pharis wants people to know, dispatchers are here for you, but to only call 911 if it is a medical, fire or police related emergency.
“People have called asking about the coronavirus testing, we have no information on that that’s something for the department of public health or 211. We’ve also had people who call in because they’ve run out of toilet paper," Pharis said.
Just to reiterate, if you feel sick, call your local doctor first.
If you are having extreme symptoms and need transportation, 911 is just a few buttons away.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.