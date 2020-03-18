Morgan County deputies go the extra mile to help deliver food to elderly

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Many seniors in Morgan County rely on their local center for food and some social interaction.
However, since the COVID-19 outbreak, most centers have closed for the time being.
Deputies are taking matters into their own hands to try and make some seniors lives just a little bit brighter.
“So this morning when they announced that we were gonna deliver the food again today, everybody kind of wanted a piece of the pie. We all wanted to help out,” deputy Kyle Johnson said.
Johnson along with several other deputies brought food to seniors across Morgan County Wednesday.
“Even though we’re just dropping off food and saying hi and checking on them, they still get that interaction with people plus they get their meal and they get to feel that love and concern," corrections officer Misty Kelly said.
The faces on the seniors getting their food today was priceless.
Deputies will continue bringing them food until the senior centers are back open.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.