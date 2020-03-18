DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office closes main office; pistol permits issued online

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has announced some office and jail changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The sheriff’s office will be closed to the public until further notice. If you need a report, call 256-845-3801.
The sheriff’s office will continue performing law enforcement duties as normal during the outbreak and will have an increased law enforcement presence in the county.
Pistol permits will only be renewed or issued online by visiting http://www.dekalbcountysheriff.org and choosing the “Pistol Permit” section from the left side menu. If you are using a mobile device, you must choose the “Full Site” to find this option.
Corrections officers at the detention center have already begun screening inmates upon admittance for symptoms. All inmate visitation will be handled remotely at https://jailfunds.com/ until further notice. Call the jail at 256-845-8565 for bond information.
“These changes are to protect our staff and inmate population, as well as the public during the COVID-19 outbreak. We’ll have more deputies out on the road than normal,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
“We’re not going to stop doing our job. Pro-active law enforcement work during this time is more important than ever to reassure the public. Please help us all by remaining vigilant and calm during this time,” he said.
