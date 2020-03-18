Coronavirus strains state, federal courts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court administrators across the country are working through difficult circumstances to meet the constitutional demands for defendants and protect the public as the coronavirus threat grows.
In Alabama, the virus is putting a significant strain on the state’s criminal justice system. Trials are suspended 30 days with few exceptions for in-person hearings.
Some aspects of the suspension are left to the judicial circuits.
The Fifteenth Judicial Circuit in Montgomery has limited court access. A far cry from the hundreds who would come through the doors daily in normal circumstances.
“It very much seems like a ghost town around here,” said Presiding Judge Johnny Hardwick.
Hardwick is enforcing CDC guidelines and keeping everyone at least 6-feet apart during those limited hearings.
“We’re going to have to be your own best health security officer,” Hardwick said. “I’m assuming that everyone has the virus, whether you show on symptoms or not. So I’m taking, taking the necessary precautions.”
All who enter the courthouse are screened at the door by answering a questionnaire and taking their temperature.
“A lot of constitutional requirements can’t be suspended,” Hardwick explained. “So we have to be just smart about it.”
Hardwick and Montgomery County Sheriff Derek Cunningham must also address the threat this virus poses to the jail.
“There’s some folks that don’t really need to be in jail and we are going to try and see if we can get them out,” Hardwick said.
It’s also forcing the court to use technology to streamline its functions. Hardwick says it could speed up his goal to implement e-warrants and summons. Other court business will be carried out over the phone and video conferencing.
“We have a lot of things at our disposal that I’ve been wanting us to do,” said Hardwick. “So maybe this is advancing that that cause.”
Late Tuesday, federal judges ordered a 30-day jury trial suspension for Alabama’s Middle District. Hearings will be held by phone or video conference. Despite the suspension, the three federal courthouses will remain open across the district, also with limited access.
Attorneys who are scheduled for hearings during this period are asked to contact the judge’s chamber. Those who are scheduled to meet with a Probation or Pretrial Services Officer, call 334-954-3226, and jurors who received a summons for a trial date during this period are asked to call 334-954-3950.
State officials have also opened a new, toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
