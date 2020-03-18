Cleaning tips to know during coronavirus pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With coronavirus concerns making people nervous, cleaning experts want you to know the right things to focus on to help stop the spread of the virus.
Liz Lamar from Two Maids and a Mop says this is the time to get a duster and really hit the ceilings and ceiling fans in your homes. Dust collects on those overtime and cleaning them can really impact the quality of what you are breathing. When cleaning counter tops and tables, spray your cleaning solution and let it sit. The longer it sits the more effective the cleaning solution will be.
“I think right now its definitley not overkill to do the light switches, the door knobs, the remotes, that kind of stuff, your cellphone. Things like that that are being touched all the time, not a bad idea.”
The most concerning areas include door knobs, light switches, and remote controls. Lamar says it may not be a bad idea to clean them everyday.
If stores are low on cleaning products, things like rubbing alcohol, vinegar, and hand soap can be used as substitutes.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.