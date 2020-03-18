’Break for a Plate’ helps find sites offering meals for students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Education has announced an easier way to find sites offering free meals to students while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.
According to ALSDE, sites offering to-go breakfast and lunches can be found by visiting the Break for a Plate website.
The free breakfast and lunches will be given to any child age 18 and younger.
ALSDE says no paperwork is required, but children must be present with a parent or guardian to receive these meals. To maintain social distancing, the meals must be picked up to-go and cannot be consumed at the distribution location.
The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to confirm cases of the coronavirus across the state.
State officials have announced a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256.
