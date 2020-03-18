Alabama’s COVID-19 numbers rise to 51 confirmed cases

By Jonathan Grass | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 5:16 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Heath raised the number of confirmed cases to 51 Wednesday afternoon. That’s a jump from 46 that morning.

These are the numbers by county:

  • Baldwin County - 1
  • Calhoun County - 1
  • Elmore County - 4
  • Lee County County - 8
  • Jefferson County - 25
  • Limestone County - 1
  • Madison County - 1
  • Montgomery County - 2
  • Shelby County - 4
  • St. Clair County -1
  • Tuscaloosa County - 3

There are no deaths reported.

