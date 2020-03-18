Alabama’s COVID-19 numbers rise to 51 confirmed cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Heath raised the number of confirmed cases to 51 Wednesday afternoon. That’s a jump from 46 that morning.
These are the numbers by county:
- Baldwin County - 1
- Calhoun County - 1
- Elmore County - 4
- Lee County County - 8
- Jefferson County - 25
- Limestone County - 1
- Madison County - 1
- Montgomery County - 2
- Shelby County - 4
- St. Clair County -1
- Tuscaloosa County - 3
There are no deaths reported.
Click here for complete coronavirus coverage.
Update from the Alabama Department of Public Health can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.