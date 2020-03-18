Ala. Department of Revenue encourages taxpayers to use online services

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to conduct their business with the department online.
ADOR said taxpayers can use My Alabama Taxes to file and pay taxes. Taxpayers can call 334-242-1170 for additional assistance.
If taxpayers must make a payment in person, these payments can be made at one of ADOR’s nine Taxpayer Service Centers. However, the department asks that in-person visits be limited.
ADOR plans to mirror any return filing extensions announced by the IRS as appropriate and enter corresponding taxpayer relief orders. Other assistance may be available for people and businesses that cannot file their tax returns on time due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Call the numbers below for more information:
- Individual Income Tax: 334-353-0602
- Corporate Income Tax: 334-242-1200
- Pass-through Entities: 334-242-1033
- Sales and Use Tax: 334-242-1490
- Business Privilege Tax: 334-353-7923
- Withholding Tax: 334-242-1300
Taxpayers should monitor ADOR’s COVID-19 Updates page for additional information.
If you develop symptoms for the coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.
