What pregnant women should know during COVID-19 outbreak

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Most people right now are starting to feel the stress from this rapidly changing situation. And through all of this, some women are getting ready to deliver a baby.
Dr. Anne Marie Reidy tells us pregnant women tend to have weakened immune systems, so she believes their risk for contracting the virus is higher.
She says staying home as much as possible is encouraged.
As an OBGYN, Dr. Reidy sees women for a variety of reasons besides pregnancy.
But she says in light of the virus, she has canceled all routine checkups for women who are not pregnant. She is still seeing her pregnant patients for prenatal care.
Reidy says most of the symptoms of the virus are different than pregnancy, so she thinks a expectant mother should know if she’s not feeling well because of the virus.
If that’s the case Reidy says to call the office before coming in.
“Gradually they’re accepting all of the changes that are coming to their lives just like the general public. I think that they're becoming more and more aware that they’re at risk and need to take the adequate precautions. But I haven't seen any of them panicking or getting overly anxious either so that's been good,” Reidy said.
Dr. Reidy says while pregnant women are home try to enjoy being with your family, read books, maybe watch Disney movies, whatever works for you to alleviate stress.
And remember, when the big moment comes, most hospitals have put restrictions on the number of visitors due to corona, so know those policies now before you go into labor.
