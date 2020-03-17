Wellness tips for working at home during coronavirus spread

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people are making the move to start working from home or just try and stay home more to practice social distancing.
Emily Woods is a wellness coach at Huntsville Hospital she shared strategies on how to be healthy and productive while you work from home.
Woods said having a schedule is one of the best ideas. She said you keep yourself on track and have things to look forward to. She said this also keeps you from eating all of the food in your house if you schedule out meals.
On top of that, make it a priority to get some active time in during your stay at home workday, even if it is as simple as standing up while you work or doing some yoga.
“Taking some time every hour at least to at least do a few breathing exercises, get up and walk around," Woods said. "It’s really easy to sit on your couch with your laptop or even in your bed now that you’re working from home. But get up and move a little bit every hour, take a couple deep breaths and just stay active throughout the day, even if you’re not taking the specific time to have a workout.”
Woods said getting even a little activity in every hour can be a real boost to your mood.
“The alternative to getting any activity in is feeling sluggish, having lower immunity and generally feeling more depressed," Woods said. "So, just choose the alternative, which is a little bit higher mood and better brain function.”
Woods said good places to work from home are on your kitchen table, coutertop or even making a standing desk on top of your washer and dryer.
