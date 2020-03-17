Talladega race weekend to be rescheduled for later date

Talladega Superspeedway – which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets (FREE admission on Friday/Saturday of race weekends and $50 off regular price grandstand and tower seats on Sunday starting as low as $15) and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. It’s home to the all-new, one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which debuted in fall of 2019, featuring “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities. Allowing fans to be immersed into the sport like never before, the Garage Experience offers fans the opportunity to be under the same roof as the race teams as they prepare the machines in the garage, plus be a part of the Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations while enjoying FREE Wi-Fi and Value-Priced Concessions, all under $4.The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large Infield Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).