’Seems like daily cancellations’: Social distancing impacts on events

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - President Donald Trump suggests avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people. His latest and toughest guidelines were delivered in a press conference Monday. While his administration is working multiple fronts to help small business owners, the “daily” cancellations of events is hurting their bottom line.
“As of today, four events, over about the course of a month, have been cancelled," stated DJ Lashay B. The local disk jockey is frequently booked at area weddings and private events.
A Huntsville party planner told WAFF 48 News by phone Monday that cancellations are “daily.”
“I also had a huge event that I had planned for the community: the prom dress drive. Of course we were postponed," said DJ Lashay B on her annual high school prom dress drive.
Monday, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health sat down with WAFF 48 News Anchor Liz Hurley to discuss specifics of COVID-19. Here are her suggestions when interacting with crowds.
“If there is a situation where there is a funeral or a wedding or some other event, I think it’s very important to assess your personal risk in terms of your own health, assess your capability to travel," said Dr. Landers.
While DJ Lashay B has a main job, spinning on the side matters a lot to her monthly funds. However, she is keeping a positive outlook.
Dr. Landers says if there are events that you must attend, practice social distancing. It’s about your health and others.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.