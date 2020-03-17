More fog tonight; Warm 80s the next two days

The pattern will remain unsettled for the rest of the week with temperatures staying above average in the 60s and 70s, there is no threat of severe weather at this time. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm on Wednesday and Thursday with highs approaching 80 degrees! Another cold front will come through on Friday and that is our next best chance of widespread rainfall and scattered thunderstorms. Next weekend is looking a bit cooler with temps in the lower 60s behind the cold front.