Madison City Schools offering student meal pickups during closure

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Schools is trying to ease some of the anxiety over how students are going to eat while the schools are closed.
The school system is offering food pickup at several school lunchrooms and through pickup locations across the community.
Beginning Tuesday, the following schools will offer free grab-n-go lunches daily from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. through the remainder of this week. Distribution will be through walk-up or drive-thru service. This is for students only and they must be present to receive a meal.
Locations are Rainbow, Horizon, James Clemens, Mill Creek and West Madison. Triana area students can pick up a grab-n-go lunch at the Town Municipal Building from 10:30-12:30 a.m. throughout the remainder of the week.
Madison City Schools is also partnering with several churches and nonprofit agencies to help provide food assistance. This outreach is to any family served by Madison City Schools.
Pickup locations have been identified for daily distribution of food by families served by Madison City Schools. The rotations start Tuesday at Asbury Church at 980 Hughes Road, 5-7 p.m. and continue weekdays until April 6.
Locations and times are as follows:
- Mondays: First Baptist Church, 4257 Sullivan Street, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Tuesdays: Asbury Church, 980 Hughes Road, 5-7 p.m. (use Gillespie Road entrance).
- Wednesdays: Trinity Baptist, 1088 Hughes Road, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Thursdays: Asbury Church, 980 Hughes Road, 5-7 p.m. (use Gillespie Road entrance)
- Fridays: Heritage Church, 29768 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Triana area families will be served by Inside-Out-Ministries and Crosspointe Church on Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at a location in Triana to be announced.
If there are special circumstances preventing you from picking up at one of these locations, please email the MCS social worker, Briana Hawkins, at bbhawkins@madisoncity.k12.al.us.
If you are interested in volunteering in this effort or donating nonperishable food items, email the MCS development office at lshaw@madisoncity.k12.al.us.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.