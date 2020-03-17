Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AP-TN-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee governor asks all schools to close by Friday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee asked schools to close, pleaded with the public to avoid crowded bars and promised the state was working to secure more ventilators while detailing his administration's latest effort to address the new coronavirus spreading across the state. Lee told reporters on Monday that he was holding from mandating schools close because every district may not have the same concerns, but added he believed every school will eventually temporarily close by the end of the week. As of Monday, Tennessee had 52 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-DOLLAR GENERAL
Dollar General: Let senior citizens shop when stores open
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General is dedicating the first hour of its daily store operations to senior citizens in response to the new coronavirus. The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based discount retailer says starting Tuesday, it is strongly encouraging younger customers to let senior citizens get needed supplies and avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods later in the day. For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Dollar General operates stores in 44 states.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE
University of Tennessee to keep classes online amid virus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee is keeping classes online-only for the rest of the spring semester at all of its campuses amid the spread of the coronavirus. University system interim president Randy Boyd also announced Monday that graduation ceremonies also will not be held in May and each campus is looking at alternatives. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.
SEVERE WEATHER-TENNESSEE-ASSISTANCE
Tennessee offering food, financial help to tornado victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennesseans affected by the massive tornadoes that ripped through the state earlier this month will soon be able to apply for emergency federal benefits. The Department of Human Services announced Friday that the state will begin accepting applications for “Disaster SNAP” benefits for qualified residents of the state. SNAP refers to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps. Separately, the state is also accepting applications for one-time cash payments to families significantly impacted by the March 3 storms, that killed 25 people and destroyed hundreds of buildings.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ACM AWARDS
Academy of Country Music postpones awards show amid virus
NEW YORK (AP) — The show won't go on for the Academy of Country Music. The annual awards show was to be held April 5 in Las Vegas and televised on CBS but now is the latest entertainment event to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic. The academy has postponed the award to September, at a date and venue to be determined later. Academy officials said Sunday that they tried hard to find a way to hold the event safely. But there's been a growing call by government officials across the country to halt events that draw a big crowd.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SANITIZER
Tenn. brothers donate sanitizer products bought for resale
Thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and packs of antibacterial wipes and medical masks have been donated after a failed attempt by two Tennessee brothers to resell them for profit. News outlets report boxes were taken Sunday from a storage unit and the home of Matt Colvin of Hixson, Tennessee. The items were donated to a local church with some supplies heading to Kentucky where Colvin had cleared store shelves during the U.S. coronavirus outbreak. Colvin and his brother had bought the items before online retailer Amazon stopped their sales and the state attorney general sent a cease-and-desist letter.