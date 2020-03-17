Kroger hiring to keep up with high demand

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Empty shelves: it’s a sight most of us across the country have seen this last week. And Kroger is one of many grocery stores working to catch up.
Kroger is looking for employees right now to help them get the shelves restocked more quickly.
They are hiring for both full and part time workers.
But Melissa Eads with the company wants you to know, they have plenty of food and are working around the clock to keep up.
Eads says this past week has been tough. She says Kroger like many other stores are feeling the pressure from the virus. And says that the hoarding isn't helping.
To combat that, Kroger is limiting the number of certain items you can buy. That includes things like Clorox wipes, toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
And she says employees at every level of the company are working 24/7.
The store is still offering pick up and delivery, but she says some of the things you want may be out of stock if you rely on those options.
"Obviously with as much as we’re selling there’s added pressure for more to come in and having to manage all those trucks and all the product coming in and out of warehouses. We’re working 24/7 to make sure we have what are customers are looking for, to get our shelves restocked. Want to make sure the customers know we have food, we have supplies and we’re working to get them back into our stores,” Eads said.
Eads says Monday the company announced they are giving $3 million to be distributed to food banks across the country.
This includes the Food Bank of North Alabama.
