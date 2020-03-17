Keeping your faith during the coronavirus outbreak

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The wave of closures from the coronavirus is impacting religious services across the country.
Many church leaders across the Tennessee Valley have asked members of their congregations to gather online instead of in-person.
While this situation is abnormal, Trinity United Methodist Church pastor Mitchell Williams said you can still stay involved with your church community. It’s the perfect time to self-reflect and reach out to someone who could be struggling.
It was a tough call leading up to last week's Sunday services. Instead of the historic brown brick church on Airport Road, parishioners gathered online. A usually packed sanctuary.... eerily quiet.
“We are learning as we go, we are learning from each other, from other churches, and websites and that sort of things on how to do this.”
Church leaders across the globe encouraging their congregation to stay home. But Pastor Williams is reminding people to stay connected with one another. “Making contact with people who are more isolated. Perhaps they are home alone or maybe they are sick.”
In this trying time Trinity United Methodist Church is eager to make new traditions in the absence of their weekly routines. “We are going to have a virtual Easter egg hunt and the kids will count how many Easter eggs as they walk around the building.”
While we wait for things to get back to normal, Pastor Williams said it is important to use this time to pray for everyone affected by COVID-19. “The people who have lost their work who really can't afford that. People who are home with kids who really need to be at their job. People who are older and vulnerable to pray for them. There are a lot of people to pray for.”
And in this season of lent, where Christians across the world, and here at home, are encouraged to sacrifice something, Pastor Williams said it's a good time to self-reflect. “Allow God to reveal things about us. Are we selfish or are we generous? It can be a good spiritual time for people.”
The church will remain online only until they feel the worse of the virus is over.
Pastor Williams said he will release different elements of service, like prayers, music, devotions, every Sunday morning until the church can gather together, in person, again.
